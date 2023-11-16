Parents who listen to their children's passions

Sometimes, as a parent, you need to recognize something difficult: You don't actually know everything about how to help your child succeed.In those interviews, Bisnow discovered a common thread: Those parents gave their kids the freedom to pursue passions, sometimes to seemingly extreme degrees, like leaving home at a young age or dropping out of college, she tells CNBC Make It. "Every single one of these 'extreme' things the parents are doing is they're listening to their child.

And, they're taking what their child says seriously, as opposed to saying, 'I'm the parent, I know best,'" says Bisnow. In contrast, the parents Bisnow interviewed displayed enough open-mindedness and trust to help their children develop independence, confidence and skills that proved useful for their future careers, she says. "What's sort of sad to me is, this shouldn't be extreme parenting," says Bisnow."This should be normal parentin

