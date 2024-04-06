Texas AG: Illegal Immigration Slowing, Mexico's Help Key

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Friday that "it certainly feels like" there's been a slowdown in the amount of illegal migrants crossing into Texas , and that's not all. Paxton told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that federal agents have not been cutting down the wire or fences erected by Texas even though the courts recently ruled in the Biden administration's favor to do so. Add in Mexico stopping asylum-seekers from reaching the U.S.

border, and it all has the makings of an election-year miracle. More like election-year problem solving — Biden wants his illegal immigration problem "to go away" until Nov. 5, Paxton said. "Yeah, we all know what's going on. There's a deal. There's a deal," Paxton told host Rob Schmitt. "Otherwise, the Mexican government would not be doing this." Mexico deployed hundreds of law enforcement officers to the southern border at Juarez near El Paso, Texas, on Thursday to turn back a migrant caravan of roughly 2,000 asylum seeker

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Illegal Immigration Mexico Asylum-Seekers U.S. Border

