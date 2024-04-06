Reminder for Alabama Voters: Absentee Ballot Deadlines

Secretary of State Wes Allen wants to remind Alabama voters about the deadlines for absentee ballot applications and returns. The deadline to submit a mail-in absentee ballot application is April 9, and the deadline for in-person submission is April 11. In-person absentee ballot s must be received by the county election manager by April 15, while mail-in ballots must be received by noon on Election Day, April 16.

Additionally, Alabama law states that voters who participated in the primary election must vote in the primary runoff election of the same party. However, those who did not participate in the primary or only voted on a constitutional amendment can still vote in the primary runoff election for either party

Alabama Voters Absentee Ballot Deadlines

