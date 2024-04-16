Tesla Halts Deliveries as Executive Resigns and Layoffs are Announced

Cybertrucks lined the side of the highway in southeast Austin amid new reports that Tesla is temporarily halting deliveries. This comes as a top Tesla executive announced his resignation on Twitter Monday, April 15 and the company announced mass layoffs."Just out of the blue they laid me off," said Bradley Olson. Until Monday, Olson worked on Model Ys at the Gigafactory Texas . He says he happened to check his phone around 2 a.m. Monday because he worked the overnight shift.

"Please know this decision was not made lightly, and we are deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication during your time with us."Employees were told in the email that their last working day was Sunday, April 14.A WARN notice was also included in the email in case of "any possible obligation under the federal or any other applicable state or local law."According to the U.S. Dept.

Tesla Deliveries Executive Resignation Layoffs Gigafactory Texas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla halts Cybertruck deliveries due to 'unexpected delay'Steve should have known that civil engineering was not for him when he spent most of his time at university monkeying with his 8086 clone PC. Although he graduated, a lifelong obsession of wanting the Solitaire win animation to go faster had begun.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Elon Musk Allegedly Mandates FSD Installation And Demo At New Tesla DeliveriesNorth American customers can expect FSD 12.3.1 already installed on their cars and to see it in action before delivery is completed

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Tesla delays deliveries of Cybertruck, WSJ saysTesla delays deliveries of Cybertruck, WSJ says

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Tesla Keeps Sinking on Missed Deliveries, Job Cuts - At What Point Should You Buy?Stocks Analysis by Investing.com (Günay Caymaz) covering: Tesla Inc, BYD Co Ltd Class A. Read Investing.com (Günay Caymaz)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Tesla Delays Cybertruck DeliveriesTesla has recently delayed some Cybertruck deliveries without providing a specific reason. Commenters in the Cybertruck Owners Club forum have reported receiving texts or calls informing them of rescheduled deliveries. Some users mentioned a recall over the accelerator pedal, while others received texts about issues with vehicle preparation. WholeMarsBlog claimed deliveries have been halted for seven days, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Tesla Faces Decline in Deliveries and Share PriceTesla's weak deliveries have led to a decline in its share price, according to recent UBS survey results. The company's first-quarter vehicle production and deliveries report showed an 8.5% decline in deliveries compared to the previous year, causing concern among investors and industry observers.

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »