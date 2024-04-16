Tesla Delays Cybertruck Deliveries

Over the last few days, Tesla has delayed some Cybertruck deliveries. The company hasn’t specified why or even publicly commented on the delays, but commenters in the Cybertruck Owners Club forum have reported receiving texts or calls telling them their deliveries were being rescheduled. One user said they’d been told by their dealer that the truck was recalled over its accelerator pedal .

A Cybertruck owner posted a video to TikTok showing how their accelerator pedal cover got stuck and “held the accelerator down 100 percent, full throttle.” They said pressing the brake stopped the truck from continuing to accelerate, but if they let up, it would start going again. That’s not a great situation for any truck, let alone one that weighs almost 7,000 pounds and can hit 60mph from a dead stop in less than three seconds.

Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Delay Accelerator Pedal Recall Vehicle Preparation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla halts Cybertruck deliveries due to 'unexpected delay'Steve should have known that civil engineering was not for him when he spent most of his time at university monkeying with his 8086 clone PC. Although he graduated, a lifelong obsession of wanting the Solitaire win animation to go faster had begun.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Cybertruck Deliveries Reportedly Halted Over Loose Accelerator PedalOne owner claims the faceplate slid off his Cybertruck's accelerator and forced the pedal to the floor, causing unintended acceleration

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Cybertruck owners say deliveries halted over bad accelerator pedalMany Tesla Cybertruck buyers say their deliveries have been delayed, with some claiming to have been told an accelerator issue is to blame.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Spirit Airlines Delays Airbus Plane Deliveries and Furloughs PilotsSpirit Airlines announces the delay of Airbus plane deliveries and the furlough of hundreds of pilots to improve profitability and strengthen its balance sheet.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Cybertruck Teething Issues Have Tesla Owners Calling Tow TrucksSocial media shows Tesla Cybertruck owners experiencing extremely early breakdowns at an alarming rate.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

World's First Tesla Cybertruck Teardown Shows Botched Door Hinge InstallCaresoft Global found cool engineering details in the Tesla Cybertruck teardown, but also some quality blunders.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »