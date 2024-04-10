Terrell Suggs Arrested in Starbucks Drive-Thru Incident

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested and charged with threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon after an incident at a Starbucks drive-thru. Suggs allegedly got into an argument with another driver, flipped him off, and threatened to kill him before driving off.

Suggs released a statement saying he feared for his safety and the safety of his family during the incident.

