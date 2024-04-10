Toronto's Jontay Porter Faces Possible Expulsion from NBA Amid Gambling Accusations

Toronto 's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true. The league is currently investigating the betting patterns surrounding Porter's on-court performance . NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated that he has a range of disciplinary actions available, including the possibility of banning Porter from the game. ESPN reported that the investigation focuses on Porter's performance in games on Jan.

26 and March 20, where he left early due to injury or illness and did not meet the prop wager lines set by sportsbooks. Some sportsbooks have reported odd betting patterns surrounding Porter's prop offerings in those games

