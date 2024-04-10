Teenager's Reluctance to Study and Transition to College

“Visiting the campuses of colleges that students want to attend motivates them to keep working toward the goal of attending.” a teenager in a yellow sweatshirt on a blue background shows a grimace of disgust, expressing a reluctance to study while he is holding out a stack of books “My son is a high school senior with ADHD . He’s not sure about college, but he applied anyway. He was accepted to four colleges, but once he got in, it was as if he decided to completely give up.

It’s like he’s scared to make the next life step, so he’s just turning in the opposite direction and sabotaging himself. Besides going to his part-time job, he seems totally unconcerned with anything except doing ‘what he wants to do.’ All his teachers have noticed. His therapist recommends we take the ‘Are you adulting vs. studenting?’ approach. What do I do? Thanks!” —I completely understand your concerns. As a student coach for high school and college students with ADHD, I see this behavior frequently. It’s not uncommon for high school seniors to experience this kind of inner turmoil when facing the transition to college. It’s as if the impending change triggers a sense of fear or anxiety, leading them to act out or disengage from their current responsibilities. Although it’s a pretty typica

Teenager Reluctance Study Transition College ADHD

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ADDitudeMag / 🏆 311. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin Mining Paired with Green Hydrogen Could Speed Up Clean Energy Transition, Study FindsA new study explores the potential of Bitcoin mining combined with green hydrogen to accelerate the shift towards clean energy. Researchers discuss the limited scenarios where this concept could work and the challenges associated with Bitcoin mining. The study emphasizes the importance of using Bitcoin profits to invest in clean hydrogen production and renewable energy. However, the details and practicality of implementing this idea remain crucial.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Teenager Battling Cancer Receives Heartwarming GiftsA teenager diagnosed with bone cancer receives gifts that bring joy amidst his battle against the disease.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

‘You have to take the easy stuff away’: Why Warriors need to clean up transition defenseSince the All-Star break, Golden State ranks 25th in opponent fast break scoring.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

D.C. police arrest suspects in separate killings of teenager and adultD.C. police make arrests in two recent homicides of a 17-year-old boy and a 51-year-old man.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Here's how Utah is approaching an energy transition now that 'the easy coal is gone'Coal has dominated Utah's energy landscape for years, but now the state is looking to pursue other avenues to get its power.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

16 Beauty Products I'm Using To Transition to Spring (All Under $20)Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »