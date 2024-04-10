Teenager's Reluctance to Study and Transition to College

“Visiting the campuses of colleges that students want to attend motivates them to keep working toward the goal of attending.” a teenager in a yellow sweatshirt on a blue background shows a grimace of disgust, expressing a reluctance to study while he is holding out a stack of books “My son is a high school senior with ADHD . He’s not sure about college, but he applied anyway. He was accepted to four colleges, but once he got in, it was as if he decided to completely give up.
It’s like he’s scared to make the next life step, so he’s just turning in the opposite direction and sabotaging himself. Besides going to his part-time job, he seems totally unconcerned with anything except doing ‘what he wants to do.’ All his teachers have noticed. His therapist recommends we take the ‘Are you adulting vs. studenting?’ approach. What do I do? Thanks!” —I completely understand your concerns. As a student coach for high school and college students with ADHD, I see this behavior frequently. It’s not uncommon for high school seniors to experience this kind of inner turmoil when facing the transition to college. It’s as if the impending change triggers a sense of fear or anxiety, leading them to act out or disengage from their current responsibilities. Although it’s a pretty typica
Teenager Reluctance Study Transition College ADHD
