Gunfire Erupts at Philadelphia Eid Event, 3 Shot and 5 in Custody

Three people were shot and five people are in custody after gunfire erupted in a Philadelphia park where an Eid al-Fitr event, to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan , was taking place. Gunfire erupted around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Parkside neighborhood as an estimated 1,000 people were at the celebration. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said two factions inside the park exchanged gunfire, and some 30 shots were fired.

Officers who were on detail in the area managed to stop three males and a female, all of whom were taken into custody. Meanwhile, one of the police officers engaged an armed 15-year-old male, shooting that teen in the shoulder and leg. The officer secured the gun and then took the teen to the hospital, Bethel said. That 15-year-old is also under arrest. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, while a juvenile arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hands. Amid the chaos, Bethel said a police vehicle struck a child and she suffered a fractured leg. Bethel said the department is sending prayers to her and will be reaching out to her family

