Tech Job Market Instability Leads to Increased Interest in Government Roles

After a year of massive cuts, the tech job market is so unstable that the US government has come to be seen as an appealing, innovative employer. Tech companies have laid off some 400,000 people worldwide in 2022 and 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi, a site that tracks tech industry job losses.

With the market yet to right itself, and some people reexamining the role big tech firms play in society, public sector roles, complete with perks like pensions and a warm, fuzzy do-good feeling, are suddenly proving popular. “This is a great nexus point where the need and capacity is out there,” says Keith Wilson, the talent engagement manager with US Digital Response, a nonprofit that helps governments with digital expertise. “We’re trying to help these state and local governments learn how to hire better for technical roles.” Case in point: The US Department of Veterans Affairs, which has hired 1,068 people into tech jobs over the past year, meeting its hiring goal, says Nathan Tierney, chief people officer for the departmen

