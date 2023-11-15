Hidden Room in Florentine Chapel May Contain Michelangelo Sketches

Sketches on the walls of a hidden room in a Florentine chapel may have been the work of Michelangelo, who sought refuge from the Medici family in 1530. Charcoal drawings on the wall of a cellar discovered hidden beneath the Medici Chapel in Florence, Italy. Scholars have speculated that these unsigned sketches may have been the handiwork of famed Renaissance artist Michelangelo.

In 1975, Paolo Dal Poggetto, then director of the Medici Chapels museum in Florence, stumbled upon a Renaissance treasure. While searching for a new way for tourists to exit, Dal Poggetto and his colleagues discovered a trapdoor hidden beneath a wardrobe near the New Sacristy, a chamber housing the ornate tombs of Medici rulers. Below the trapdoor, stone steps led to an oblong room that at first appeared to be little more than a storage space used for coal. But on the walls, Dal Poggetto and his colleagues found what they believe are charcoal and chalk drawings from the hand of famed artist Michelangelo. Until now, the room has been largely off-limits, but on November 15for a ticket price of 20 euro

