Sylvester Stallone Reflects on Fame in Netflix Film 'Sly'

Famous for his sad-eyed brawn, Sylvester Stallone doesn’t get much credit for his intelligence or perceptive instincts. A storyteller to his core, he understood from the start that his biggest roles, Rocky and Rambo, were more than just men built to fight, and he helped to redefine what an action movie could be along the way. But once you attain your dream, he says in the Netflix film “Sly,” it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

“I thought once I made it to the top of the mountain, it was all blue skies,” he says. “It’s not. The air’s thinner. It’s precarious. There’s not many people up there, it’s pretty lonely.” Compared with the multi-episode treatment most celebrity projects like this receive, the best thing “Sly” has going for it is its 90-minute running time, but even that feels overly long. Despite Stallone’s engaging presence, it’s less a documentary than a career retrospective along the lines of A&E’s “Biography,” but even the old cable series accomplished the same thing in under an hou





🏆 8. chicagotribune » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

i love he! rocky... :)

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Sly' Review — Sylvester Stallone’s Netflix Documentary Packs a PunchThough the litany of celebrity documentaries are often superficial, there is much that gets revealed in Thom Zimny's one about the iconic action star.

Source: Collider - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Sylvester Stallone Reflects on His Bumpy Career in Netflix Doc SlySylvester Stallone's filmography is admittedly uneven, and Sly attempts to reconcile some of its quirks and contradictions. Our Sly review:

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Sylvester Stallone reminisces about his ‘Rocky’ rise in the nostalgic ‘Sly’Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger can look back and laugh now about their heated rivalry as they once sought to one-up each other in terms of box-office hits. Give Arnold the edge when it comes to Netflix documentary memoirs, with his eponymous three-parter easily topping “Sly,” a too Stallone-centric rumination on his “Rocky” rise.

Source: CNN - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Sylvester Stallone Had Minimal Involvement Behind the Camera for 'Sly'Director Thom Zimny says Sylvester Stallone gave him a lot of freedom to tell the actor's story from Rhinestone to Cop Land in his documentary Sly.

Source: Collider - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

'Sly' Director Reveals What Surprised Him the Most About Sylvester StalloneSly director Thom Zimny talks about how Sylvester Stallone was constantly surprising him and his favorite movie starring the Hollywood icon.

Source: Collider - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Sly’ Documentary: Everything to KnowSylvester Stallone’s upcoming documentary, ’Sly,’ is set to drop on Netflix November 3 after making its world premiere at TIFF in September

Source: usweekly - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »