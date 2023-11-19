North Texas Man Accused of Sexual Assault Released on Bond

A woman and her daughter are upset that a North Texas man who is accused of sexually assaulting them and two other victims has been released on bond pending trial. Three Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s former executives accused of stealing more than $2.2 million in funding. While her daughter excels in school and extracurricular activities, she still struggles with trauma after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Lewisville man, Ronald William White.
The woman, who anonymously spoke to the Star-Telegram, also says she was sexually assaulted by White, who she used to be in a romantic relationship with. Now, she and her daughter are concerned that White was released on bond and hope that he will be convicted as they consider him a danger to the community. White has been indicted on six sex crimes from 2022 to 2023, including the assaults on the mother and daughter, but has not gone to trial yet on any of the charges. White, 45, was first arrested in June 2021 and was charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in March 202
