North Texas Man Accused of Sexual Assault Released on Bond

A woman and her daughter are upset that a North Texas man who is accused of sexually assaulting them and two other victims has been released on bond pending trial. Three Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s former executives accused of stealing more than $2.2 million in funding. While her daughter excels in school and extracurricular activities, she still struggles with trauma after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Lewisville man, Ronald William White.

The woman, who anonymously spoke to the Star-Telegram, also says she was sexually assaulted by White, who she used to be in a romantic relationship with. Now, she and her daughter are concerned that White was released on bond and hope that he will be convicted as they consider him a danger to the community. White has been indicted on six sex crimes from 2022 to 2023, including the assaults on the mother and daughter, but has not gone to trial yet on any of the charges. White, 45, was first arrested in June 2021 and was charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in March 202





🏆 222. startelegram » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Texas man accused of firing at strangers at randomA man whom investigators believe could be suffering from 'mental health issues' is accused of shooting randomly at people on two different occasions in less...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Former North Texas teacher and coach accused of possessing child pornography, police sayThe trial is to determine how much the Trump organization has to pay in damages.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

PHOTOS: North Texas NICU babies show support for Texas RangersNICU babies Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth showed their Rangers spirit before Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

3 North Texas school districts cancel Friday classes for Texas Rangers paradeThe Texas Rangers just won the first World Series title in the franchise's 62-year history!

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Texas man accused of biting child’s neck ‘like a vampire’ charged with felonyA Harris County, Texas, man is accused of 'sucking' and 'biting' a 10-year-old boy's neck after forcing the boy to take a photo wit him in a bathroom.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Texas man accused of killing wife at NJ hotel Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, is accused of shooting and killing his wife, 30-year-old Ivy Morris, at a Days Inn hotel in Runnemede, New Jersey.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »