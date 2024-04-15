Supreme Court Allows Enforcement of Controversial Law

The decision overrides two lower federal courts that had upheld an injunction against the law as litigation over its constitutionality continues.

The decision was backed by all six of the high court's conservative members. The three liberal justices -- Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson -- indicated they would have kept the law on hold. "Ordinarily, injunctions like these may go no further than necessary to provide interim relief to the parties," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a statement concurring with the court's decision. "In this case, however, the district court went much further, prohibiting a state from enforcing any aspect of its duly enacted law against anyone."

The court did, however, allow the parents and two children who brought the case against the law to continue to obtain treatments during litigation. The children are said to be seeking puberty blockers and estrogen, which the families and their doctors say are critical for mental health.In her dissent, Jackson argued the high court should have refrained from intervening in such a high-profile case at an early stage, disrupting what she described as the legal status quo.

"While the court's ruling today importantly does not touch upon the constitutionality of this law, it is nonetheless an awful result for transgender youth and their families across the state," the joint statement read. "Today's ruling allows the state to shut down the care that thousands of families rely on while sowing further confusion and disruption.

Supreme Court Law Enforcement Injunction Conservative Justices Liberal Justices Litigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Texas to Enforce Law on Border ArrestsThe U.S. Supreme Court has allowed Texas to begin enforcing a law that gives local police the power to arrest suspected illegal border crossers. This decision comes after the court issued a stay on the law on Monday. The Biden administration and human rights groups are hoping to challenge the law's constitutionality in appeals court.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

U.S. Supreme Court allows Texas to begin enforcing law to make arrests at borderMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Supreme Court allows Texas to proceed with its bigoted immigration lawJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Supreme Court allows SB 4, Texas' controversial immigration enforcement law, to go into effectA Texas law that allows local and state police officers to arrest people suspected of being in the country illegally is now in effect after a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. Immigrant rights groups and the Biden administration have argued the law is unconstitutional and will unfairly target Texans of color.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce new border lawOpponents have called the law, known as Senate Bill 4, the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since an Arizona law more than a decade ago, portions of which were struck down by …

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce new immigration lawThe U.S. Supreme Court has allowed Texas, for now, to enforce a new state law that authorizes state and local police to arrest undocumented migrants and for...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »