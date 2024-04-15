Hezbollah, Hamas, and PIJ Praise Iran's Attack on Israel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah , Hamas , and Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised Iran on Sunday for attacking Israel , describing the massive but largely ineffectual wave of drones and missiles as “brave,” “legal,” and “natural.

The Lebanese terrorists riffed on Iran’s name for the operation to salute Tehran for fulfilling “its truthful promise with unparalleled courage, great wisdom, and a high appreciation of the situation at the entire regional level, and even at the global level as well.” PIJ said massive attacks on Israel are “increasingly necessary in light of the crimes, violations, and assassinations that the entity continues to commit in flagrant violation of all humanitarian and legal values and standards.”

Hezbollah Hamas PIJ Iran Israel Attack Military Targets

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Applaud Iran’s Attack on IsraelSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel: Hamas Still Using Hospitals as ‘Human Shields’; Terrorists Fire from Shifa; Hamas Commander EliminatedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians return to Khan Younis; Hamas studying Gaza cease-fire proposalThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Argentina Court Declares Iran and Hezbollah Responsible for 1994 BombingsThe Cassation Court in Argentina has officially declared Iran and Hezbollah responsible for the 1994 bombing of the Argentine-Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) and the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. The court describes Iran as a 'terrorist state' and urges the Argentine state to file a formal complaint at international courts against Iran. It also calls for a reform to Argentine law to allow in-absentia trials against the suspects.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Iran humiliated, Hezbollah and Houthis 'completely stunned' by Israel attack failure, says Gen. KeaneFox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) reacted to Iran's 'humiliation' after their missiles were stopped by Israel and its allies.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Top House Armed Services Dem: We Should Discuss Conditioning Aid Israel Needs to Deter Iran, HezbollahSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »