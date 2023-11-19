Supervolcano Megabeds Discovered in Mediterranean Sea

This week in science news, we found four supervolcano "megabeds," learned that the black hole at the heart of the Milky Way is spinning at near top speed, and debunked claims around tiny "alien" spherules discovered last year. Researchers discovered four massive supervolcano megabeds that had been resting at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea for up to 40,000 years.

These deposits, between 33 and 82 feet (10 to 25 meters) in thickness, point to catastrophic events that have struck Europe every 10,000 to 15,000 years. While Iceland's rumbling volcano isn't likely to be as impressive, the country is nonetheless bracing for an imminent volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The residents of Grindavík, in southwest Iceland, were evacuated after three sinkholes appeared in their town. Seismic activity began Oct. 25, and the Icelandic Met Office confirmed there was a 9.3-mile-long (15 kilometers) "magma tunnel" stretching from Sundhnúk in the north down to Grindavík, and then into the sea — with experts suggesting an eruption could take place anywhere along i





🏆 402. LiveScience » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US military aircraft crashes in Mediterranean Sea after training mishap, ‘no indication’ of hostile activityU.S. European Command says an aircraft 'went down' Friday evening in the eastern Mediterranean during a routine training operation.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »

American Military Aircraft Crashes in Eastern Mediterranean SeaU.S. European Command says an aircraft 'went down' Friday evening in the eastern Mediterranean during a routine training operation.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »

5 US service members killed in military aircraft crash over eastern Mediterranean Sea during training missionFive U.S. service members died after their military aircraft 'suffered a mishap' and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, military officials said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »

Five US service members killed in aircraft training accident in eastern Mediterranean SeaFive US service members were killed in an aircraft crash during a training flight in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, according to a statement from US European Command.

Source: CNN - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »

5 U.S. military service members killed in aircraft accident in Mediterranean SeaAngela Yang is a culture and trends reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »

Pentagon identifies Army soldiers killed in helicopter crash in eastern Mediterranean SeaThe Pentagon identified on Monday each of the five special operations aviators who were killed in a training flight crash in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening.

Source: CNN - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »