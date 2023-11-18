Bonneville Seattle Joins Campaign to Support Food Banks in Washington State

In response to food banks facing a significant shortage of donations and volunteers within Washington state, Bonneville Seattle has joined the “Back to Action” campaign — a drive to bring in more volunteers this holiday season. The White Center Food Bank has existed since the 1970s, first starting as an emergency response to assist struggling families and individuals in the region.
“People don’t think about the importance of a food bank till they need the support of one, but food is a right, and White Center Food Bank’s goal is to ensure that people don’t just have the food they need, but also food they like,” said Heather Crandall, Volunteer Manager of the White Center Food Bank. A record number of customers have been utilizing the White Center Food Bank this year. The Food Bank will be moving to a larger space on 16th Avenue Southwest in early 2024 to accommodate the growing need within the communit
