Supermassive Black Hole in Quasar H1821+643 Less Influential Than Expected

Researchers using the Chandra X-ray Observatory discovered that the supermassive black hole in quasar H1821+643 is less influential in controlling its surrounding gas and star formation than expected. Although it is responsible for high levels of radiation and powerful jets, this giant black hole is not as influential as many of its counterparts in other galaxies. Chandra X-ray Observatory looked at the closest quasar to Earth that is in a cluster of galaxies.

Quasars are a rare and extreme class of supermassive black holes that are furiously pulling material inwards, producing intense radiation and sometimes powerful jets. Known as H1821+643, this newly studied quasar is about 3.4 billion light-years from Earth and contains a black hole weighing about four billion times that of the Sun. However, the researchers found that the black hole in H1821+643 seems to pull material in less quickly than those in other quasars

