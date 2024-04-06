Supermassive black hole in the Milky Way's center accelerates stars to high speeds

The region near the Milky Way ’s centre is dominated by the supermassive black hole that resides there. Sagittarius A* ’s overwhelming gravity creates a chaotic region where tightly packed, high-speed stars crash into one another like cars in a demolition derby. These collisions and glancing blows change the stars forever. Some become strange, stripped-down, low-mass stars, while others gain new life. Sgr. A* is about four million times more massive than the Sun.

With that much mass, the much smaller stars nearby are easily affected by the black hole’s powerful gravity and are accelerated to rapid velocities. In the inner 0.1 parsec, or about one-third of a light-year, stars travel thousands of kilometres per second

