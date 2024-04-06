Students Receive Millions in Scholarships at Black College Expo

Hundreds of students attended the Black College Expo at Chicago State University on Saturday and received millions of dollars in scholarships. The event, hosted by the National College Resources Foundation , took place at the university's Convocation Center.

Students had the opportunity to learn about and apply for scholarships from various Historic Black Colleges and Universities.

Black College Expo Scholarships Chicago State University National College Resources Foundation Historic Black Colleges And Universities

