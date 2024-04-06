Former Spokane Chef Shares Unique Perspective on Crisis in Gaza

Former Spokane chef Jeremy Hansen said his two months handing out meals to communities in crisis gave him a unique perspective on the crisis in Gaza . Following a deadly attack on World Central Kitchen 's convoy in Gaza , a Spokane man who previously volunteered for the non-profit is sharing how instrumental the organization is for those in need. Former Spokane chef Jeremy Hansen volunteered for World Central Kitchen in 2017.
Hansen said his two months handing out meals to communities in crisis gave him a unique perspective on the crisis in Gaza, and encourages anyone who can to donate to the non-profit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the country’s forces had carried out the “unintended strike ... on innocent people.” Seven people were killed in the attack and IDF issued a statement on the attack on Friday, stating in part, 'The investigation's findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred.
