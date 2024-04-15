Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Hopes for New Home After Cancellation

The Big Picture Star Trek : Lower Decks may have been cancelled at Paramount+ , but it may not be the end of the USS Cerritos' mission. At least one cast member of the animated series has voiced hopes that, like fellow Paramount+ castaway Star Trek : Prodigy, the show could find a new home .
How Was 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Saved? Close Star Trek: Prodigy, a CG-animated series aimed at a younger audience than most Star Trek fare debuted on Paramount+ in 2021. Starring a crew of teenage misfit aliens and a holographic artificial intelligence patterned after Admiral Kathryn Janeway as they attempt to escape a fanatical dictator in an experimental prototype ship, it was a hit with critics and audiences and was renewed for a second season.
Star Trek: Lower Decks chronicles the adventures of the Cerritos, a Starfleet support vessel assigned to less glamorous duties than the likes of the Enterprise. In addition to Quaid, it also stars Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth season will premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.
