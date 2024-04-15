Disney Plus App to Introduce Always-On Channels for Star Wars and Marvel Shows

The revamped Disney Plus app could soon feature always-on channels dedicated to Star Wars and Marvel shows, according to a report from The Information. The channels, which are reportedly similar to those on free ad-supported streaming services like Pluto or Tubi, could take away the choice when it comes to picking out what to watch next.

However, the rumored move aligns with Disney’s goals of keeping viewers glued to its Disney Plus app, which now includes a tile for Hulu. It also reflects the growing popularity of free ad-supported streaming TV . Last week’s report from Bloomberg revealed that viewers are spending more time watching the Fox-owned Tubi when compared to Peacock, Max, and Paramount Plus.

