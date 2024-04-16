St. Louis Cardinals' Sonny Gray pitches against Oakland Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals ’ Sonny Gray pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. St. Louis Cardinals ’ Sonny Gray walks to the dugout after pitching against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. St. Louis Cardinals ’ Sonny Gray pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. St.

“It’s a special place for me,” the 34-year-old Gray said. “Gunnar was raised here for the first five years of his life. We lived here from, what, 2013 to ’17. We came to the ballpark here every day and I got to see the best sides of it, I guess. I got to see the sellouts and the winning the divisions and the going to the playoffs and playing in the playoffs here.”

Hearing those “Sell the team!” chants struck him, too. That was hard. He hopes, in time, the A’s fans might be able to celebrate along the way in this final year before the club plays the next three seasons in Sacramento ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas for the start of the 2028 campaign.

St. Louis Cardinals Sonny Gray Oakland Athletics Baseball Game

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sonny Gray pitches Cardinals past his former A's as St. Louis wins 3-1Sonny Gray struck out six and didn’t walk a batter over six scoreless innings to beat his former club, and Willson Contreras doubled twice and drove in a run for the St. Louis Cardinals in their 3-1 win against the Oakland Athletics.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Cardinals lock up Athletics in series opener behind Sonny GrayJerry McDonald has been with the Bay Area News Group for more than 30 years, with a heavy concentration of NFL football since the Raiders returned to Oakland in 1995. His all-time favorite athlete is a right-handed pitcher at Division III Linfield College in Oregon.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Bay Bridge series: Oakland A’s flop against SF Giants in return to OaklandBay Bridge Series: Oakland A’s held hitless for the first five innings in team’s first game at the Coliseum

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland International Airport to be Renamed San Francisco Bay Oakland International AirportThe Port of Oakland Board of Commissioners has voted to change the name of Oakland International Airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, causing anger among San Francisco officials who plan to sue over the decision.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Oakland International Airport to be Renamed San Francisco Bay Oakland International AirportOfficials have voted to combine Oakland International Airport with the name San Francisco Bay, a shift crafted to spur economic growth and a higher profile — a move that also may unleash a legal war.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland officials vote to add 'San Francisco Bay' to Oakland International Airport's nameOfficials with the Port of Oakland on Thursday voted in favor of changing the name of the city's airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, despite a threatened lawsuit by San Francisco over what it calls a trademark violation.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »