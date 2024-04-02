Spring Gift Plants: A Colorful Addition to Easter Celebrations

If you celebrated Easter last weekend, you might be reading this beside a cellophane- or foil-covered pot of lilies, hydrangeas, hyacinths or daffodils. Spring gift plants are a popular choice for Easter and other springtime celebrations, bringing color and cheer to homes and gardens. These plants are often given as gifts or used as decorations during the holiday season.

They can be found in a variety of colors and varieties, allowing people to choose the perfect plant to suit their taste and style. Whether you received a spring gift plant or are considering buying one, it's important to know how to care for them to ensure they thrive and last as long as possible

