Mortgage rates fell to low levels during the pandemic, dropping below 3% as real estate prices soared. But subsequent issues with inflation ultimately caused the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate, which led consumer interest rates to climb over time. In turn, today's average 30-year mortgage rate is much higher than it was during the pandemic at 6.88% (as of April 1, 2024).

Meanwhile, home prices have continued to climb and issues with low inventory are still common in many markets. Against this backdrop, many prospective homebuyers are watching and waiting to see if mortgage rates fall, which could help make homebuying more affordable overall. But what do experts think could happen with mortgage rates this spring? Here's what you should know.Compare the best mortgage rates available to you today.Will mortgage rates fall this spring? Here's what the experts think.Many experts expect that mortgage rates won't experience many, if any, drops this sprin

