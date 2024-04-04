Southwest Airlines Flight Investigated for Veering Off Course at LaGuardia Airport

Federal officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines flight that veered off course and flew close to the air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport last month. The plane flew off course due to bad weather as it approached for landing at the busy New York City airport. The plane flew as low as 300 feet before an air traffic controller – speaking in an unusually urgent tone – told the pilots to abandon their landing and climb to 2,000 feet.

The controller said the plane was not lined up with the runway; it appeared to be east of the intended landing route. The flight was diverted to Baltimore, where the plane landed safely

