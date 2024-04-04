Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters due to injury, delaying his preparation for clay court tournaments before the French Open and extending his absence from tennis since January. Nadal, 37, underwent hip surgery last summer and has only played three competitive matches this year. The Spanish star, who has won the Monte Carlo Masters 11 times, announced on social media that he will not be ready to participate in the tournament next week.

He did not mention the French Open, where he holds the record with 14 titles, in his statement. The Roland Garros tournament starts on May 25

