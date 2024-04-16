Sony Working on High-End Version of PS5, Codenamed Trinity

Sony is working on a new “high-end version” of the PS5 , codenamed Trinity and likely to debut as the PS5 Pro later this year. The Verge confirmed leaked specs about the PS5 Pro earlier this week, and we’ve also obtained details on how existing and new PS5 games can be “enhanced” to take advantage of the PS5 Pro hardware. Sony is also working on an ultra-boost mode for older games to make them run better on the PS5 Pro.

If a developer wants to target 60fps instead of 30fps with the same resolution, this may also qualify as a PS5 Pro Enhanced game. Simply running a game at a more stable frame rate on PS5 Pro is not enough for the Enhanced label, though. Sony also won’t add the label to games that run with a variable resolution and see increased resolution on the PS5 Pro that doesn’t improve the maximum resolution.

