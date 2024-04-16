Rory McIlroy Rumored to be Offered $850 Million Deal by LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy was once one of the biggest opponents of LIV Golf and a staunch supporter of the PGA Tour and those who decided to stay with the legacy league amid the emergence of the renegade series. It appeared on Monday that McIlroy’s icy attitude toward LIV Golf has thawed enough to be caught up in rumors about him being offered a massive deal.

Golf executives are rumored to have offered McIlroy about $850 million and 2% equity in the organization, British media outlet City A.M. reported, citing two sources. Those sources told the outlet the deal was 'close.' The PGA Tour, LIV Golf and representatives for McIlroy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. City A.M.

It’s typical Rory,' Chandler said of McIlroy, per Bunkered. 'Rory is not shy in having an opinion and not slow to apologize if he’s got that wrong. When he turned pro in 2008, we were sat on a bench at Gleneagles and I had Rory telling me that the Ryder Cup meant nothing at all to him. ‘It was just an exhibition match. I’m here to win majors.’ There’s nobody bigger into the Ryder Cup now than Rory McIlroy.

Rory Mcilroy LIV Golf PGA Tour Deal Rumors

