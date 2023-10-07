Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary With the passing of the "Amazon Safety Act," Wonder Woman has found herself at odds with the United States government and the act's brutal enforcer, Sargent Steel.

Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles' Wonder Woman #1 opens with a shocking new status quo: after the Amazon Emelie apparently murders nineteen men in a pool hall, the United States government orchestrates the "Amazon Safety Act," which demands the deportation of all Amazons. Enforcing this act are Sargent Steel and his team of A.X.E.

Wonder Woman takes down the entire strike force and rebukes Steel's actions, resolving to get to the bottom of Emelie's choices. In a stinger, it is revealed that all these events have been orchestrated by Wonder Woman's other new nemesis, a man calling himself "the Sovereign" who wields the mysterious Lasso of Lies. headtopics.com

Steel Has a Twisted History with the Amazons As the head of D.O.M.A., Sarge Steel was suspicious and gruff, but, as of Wonder Woman #1, he's become a jingoistic government assassin, and the events of Amazons Attack! have given him a vendetta against Wonder Woman.

Sargent Steel has become increasingly entwined with Wonder Woman's world over the years — to the point where his character has become completely defined by her. He first oversaw the actions of "Agent Diana Prince" in the Department of Meta-Human Affairs, and now he is the government-approved steel-clad fist raised against her. headtopics.com

