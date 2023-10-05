Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Unfortunately, some of the best television shows fail to stick the landing, and that was the case for these ten series in their final seasons. Many of the shows on this list had outstanding seasons and episodes applauded by critics and fans alike, which is what made their downfall during their curtain calls so disappointing.
10 How I Met Your Mother How I Met Your Mother was one of CBS's most successful sitcoms since it lasted for nine seasons and 208 episodes. Viewers were glued to their television screens, waiting to find out who the love of Ted Mosby's life was and who was the mother of his children.
9 Gilmore Girls Without a doubt, Gilmore Girls season 7 was its worst outing, and that's likely because creator Amy Sherman-Palladino stepped away from the series for its final episodes, and her absence was felt. The comedy-drama show's signature witty and snappy dialogue was missing, and almost every character didn't feel or sound like themselves. headtopics.com
7 The 100 The 100 writers fumbled the bag so spectacularly in season 7 that it almost felt like they were trying to produce the CW television show's worst season. For starters, Bellamy Blake's character was ruined in the final episodes due to his rare appearances, and when he did show up, he was so out of character that it was difficult to recognize him.
5 Once Upon A Time Once Upon a Time is another show whose last season suffered due to cast exits, and unfortunately for the ABC fantasy adventure series, it lost numerous important characters in its final run. headtopics.com
3 Scrubs Scrubs season 9 featured the exits of most of the original cast members and the writing staff, which resulted in a final set of episodes that made the sitcom almost unrecognizable. Instead of categorizing it as the popular sitcom's last season, the network should have restructured it as a spinoff.