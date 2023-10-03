Solana Beach School District superintendent to retire

Solana Beach School District Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger has announced her plans to retire in January after a 35-year career in education. Brentlinger, who led the district for the last 5 1/2 years, is planning for her last day to be Jan. 2.The board will now begin the process of soliciting and interviewing executive search firms to find her replacement.
Solana Beach School District Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger has announced her plans to retire in January after a 35-year career in education. Brentlinger, who led the district for the last 5 1/2 years, is planning for her last day to be Jan. 2.“My time in SBSD has afforded me the opportunity to combine my passion for students with phenomenal teachers, support personnel, leadership, an active and supportive parent community, and a dedicated board of education; all equally focused and committed to student success,” said Brentlinger in a news release.The board hired Brentlinger in 2018, plucked from the Ocean View School District in Huntington Beach, where she had served as an assistant superintendent for educational services. She began her career as an elementary and middle school teacher in the Capistrano Unified School District
In August, the board expressed its confidence in her leadership, giving her a raise and extending her contract through 2027. She was praised for creating a positive district culture, refocusing on teaching and learning post-pandemic and her love of children, evident in her visits to campuses.Brentlinger shared her plans to retire in a video sent out to families last week. “I have a family that I have been physically separated from for an extended period of time,” she said in the video. “As one who advocates family must always come first, it is time for me to live that out for myself.”
In a news release, board President Debra Schade said that during her time in Solana Beach, Brentlinger prioritized student involvement and the desire to hear student voices, reflected in the district’s revised mission statement and first-ever district vision, crafted last year: “Discovering wonder and discovery in learning and life.”
“She has maintained the importance of honoring the district’s commitment to voters by fulfilling the reconstruction or modernization of all seven school campuses and has improved communication systems and structures across the organization,” Schade said. “Superintendent Brentlinger will be greatly missed, however, we are grateful her legacy leaves the district in an excellent position to continue and build upon her accomplishments under new leadership.”
The board will now begin the process of soliciting and interviewing executive search firms to find her replacement. In the news release, Schade added that during the search process, staff, families and the community will be invited to provide valuable input regarding the characteristics desired of a new district leader.San Dieguito school district settles redistricting lawsuit after a year and a halfCity of Del Mar, Winston School announce deal to reinstate school’s lease, ending two-year legal battle
