4 named for Bayonne school district Field of Heroes honor

The 203 Bayonne Board of Education Field of Heroes honorees, from left, Junior Ferrante, Matt Kilmansky, James P. Hennessey and Angelo Squitieri.Four veterans, including two who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, will be honored next month at the Bayonne Board of Education’s eighth annual Field of Heroes program.
The program will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in the Alexander X. O’Connor Auditorium at Bayonne High School, Superintendent John J. Niesz and board President Jodi Casais announced Monday. The keynote speaker will be Colonel Nathaniel F. Conkey, U.S. Army War College fellow.
