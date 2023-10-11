Fico, whose SMER-SSD (Direction-Slovak Social Democracy) won an election on Sept. 30 with pledges to halt military aid to Ukraine and criticism of sanctions on Russia, would lead the planned government expected to be in place ahead of an EU summit on Oct. 26-27 where Ukraine will be high on the agenda.

It would also signal a further shift in the region against political liberalism, which may be reinforced if Poland's conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party wins parliamentary elections this weekend. "The parties... guarantee foreign-policy orientation of the Slovak Republic on the basis of membership of Slovakia the European Union, NATO, and other significant international organisations, while fully respecting sovereignty and national interests," the memorandum said.

Prior to the election, also said he wanted to re-negotiate a defence cooperation treaty with Washington. Diplomats and analysts have said that the involvement of the more moderate HLAS, as well as Fico's past pragmatism when he led governments in 2006-2010 and 2012-2018, would partially blunt Slovakia's policy turn. headtopics.com

A former prime minister of Slovakia who plans to end the country's military support for Ukraine is poised to return to office after his political party signed a coalition government deal with two other parties. The leftist Smer, or Direction, party captured 22.9% of the vote in Slovakia's Sept 30 parliamentary election. The party's leader, populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico, needed to find coalition partners to govern with a parliamentary majority.

