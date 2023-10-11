Populist former prime minister in Slovakia signs a deal to form a new government

FILE - Chairman of SMER-Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives at his party’s headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 the day after an early parliamentary election. On Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023, Fico and his winning party in Slovakia’s last month parliamentary election signed a memorandum with two other parties to form a new coalition government.
Fico's former deputy in Smer, Peter Pellegrini, is the leader of Hlas. Pellegrini parted ways with Fico after the scandal-tainted Smer lost the previous election in 2020. Their reunion was a key to Fico's ability to form a government.
As part of the coalition deal, Smer will get to appoint the prime minister and six other ministers, opening the way for Fico to serve as Slovakia's head of a state for the fourth time. Hlas will get to name the parliament speaker and seven Cabinet ministers, and the Slovak National Party three ministers.
He said he wants Slovakia to remain a member of the EU and NATO but with "full respect" for his country's sovereignty. "The protection of sovereignty and national interests of Slovakia will be the government's priority," Fico said. He pledged the protect his country against illegal migration that has been recently on the rise in Europe.
Fico's critics worry that his return to power could lead Slovakia to abandon its course in other ways, following the path of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and to a lesser extent of Poland under the Law and Justice party.
