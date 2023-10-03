Sister Wives: Christine Left LuLaRoe (8 Ways The Company's 'Culty')

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sister Wives star Christine Brown isn't affiliated with LuLaRoe anymore, and since the searing documentary LuLaRich aired, she may be trying to distance herself from the company. In season 18, Christine's reinventing herself. She left Kody Brown, and seems quite happy to be free of him.

8 LuLaRoe's Had Quality Issues In LuLaRich, people who tried to sell the company's leggings and other products were often disappointed by the quality of the merchandise that they received. Some got stinky leggings because the fabric was moldy and rotting. It's not uncommon for people to sink a lot of their savings into building LuLaRoe ventures.

Multi-level marketing (MLM) is about drawing people in at the bottom of the pyramid. The money that people at the bottom spend helps to line the pockets of the people on top. Without bringing in more people at the bottom, the system falls apart. So, basically, with a pyramid scheme, money's made by recruiting new salespeople who buy products.

Since the company gets such bad press now, it's not that surprising that Christine stopped promoting it. It's actually a pretty smart decision. It's a choice that's easy to respect. If a person buys enough products and sells them, they might be included at this type of VIP event. Then, they can live the dream. Of course, few make the cut. Those who never scale those heights may find that they've blown thousands (or even tens of thousands) of dollars on products and never really turned a profit. headtopics.com

With LuLaRoe, there's also been disillusionment. For example, when representatives tried to return defective leggings and the like, they were given a hard time, and many were stuck with the flawed merchandise. They weren't taken care of. A cult chews up and spits out members, and it seems like LuLaRoe's done the very same.

Read more:

screenrant »

Sister Wives: Meri Brown's Using Robyn Brown (Who's The Real Victim?)Is Sister Wives Meri using Robyn to her advantage?

'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown isn't 'interested' in dating after splitting from KodyThe reality star contemplates her future in the latest episode of the TLC show.

'Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Celebrates New Sisters Ahead of Mom's WeddingChristine Brown and David Woolley announced their engagement in April, four months after making their love public.

Sister Wives: 8 Signs Kody's Spending All His Money On Robyn & Their KidsSister Wives’ Kody and Robyn live lavish lives.

- 8 Ways Kody Keeps Triggering Janelle (She Wants To Remain Separated)Sister Wives Kody is triggering Janelle non-stop.

- 8 Missteps Kody Brown's Made In His Marriages (He's A Bad Husband)Sister Wives Kody Brown has been a bad husband.