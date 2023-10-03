Michael Giacchino Announces Upcoming Lost Concert

Michael Giacchino, the prolific film composter who has recently turned to directing with Marvel's Werewolf by Night, took to social media earlier this week to tease a concert coming in 2024. With few details to give so far, one thing is certain: to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this series Lost, there will be some kind of event where the music from the series is played live.

Lost, one of the most popular series of its era, is credited with revolutionizing the way audiences watch TV. During its six seasons of twists and turns, the show normalized the idea of elaborate, long-form storytelling and made it more or less impossible for casual fans to jump on and off with a single episode.

The Lost anniversary has led to renewed discussion of the show. Recently, one fan put together a documentary on YouTube tracking the production of Lost's original pilot, which has some significant differences to the one that was eventually released. That documentary, titled 815, went into granular detail, spending about four hours on the topic over six episodes.

There's another, less laser-focused, Lost documentary coming next year, in the form of Getting Lost from the filmmaker behind The Last Blockbuster. Lost ran from 2004 until 2010, and in its early years was the undisputed king of prime time. No show was buzzier, with its bizarre twists and wild, out-of-nowhere plot points making for great water cooler (or message board) conversation. headtopics.com

"Lost was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the tv week to week to find out what would happen next," Morden said in a statement."I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of Lost.

