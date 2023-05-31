Sister's Reaction to Adoption Causes Strain in Relationship

My sister Kari had her first baby in September. My husband Joe and I are adoptive parents and were chosen to adopt a newborn—with no notice—in August. Kari and her husband wouldn’t talk to my husband and me for months, claiming that we adopted our child to purposefully steal their baby’s attention. (Merely three hours separated the time we learned of our baby’s existence and the moment we welcomed him into our home.

) One of our parents told Kari that she shouldn’t hold this against Joe and me, and that she was being unreasonable. She didn’t care. Her husband sided with her and got upset with the parent who said something. Our babies are now a couple months old, and she has yet to hold my baby or mention him by name. Kari and I are (were) very close, and I don’t know what to do. She was so much more excited and hands-on when my firstborn came along. I’m sad and confused. I thought raising our babies together would be the best dream come true, and she won’t even acknowledge the existence of my baby

