Shooting at Miami-Area Commercial Establishment Leaves Security Guard Dead

A security guard was shot dead and a responding officer and six others suffered gunshot wounds, after an altercation early Saturday at a Miami -area " commercial establishment " broke out and a person pulled out a firearm. The suspect is dead as well. A security guard employed by the business intervened in the altercation. The subject then pulled out a firearm and shot him. Police said they responded to the scene and a gun fight broke out.

Two officers discharged their firearms during the incident, one officer was shot in "his lower extremity" and the suspect was killed

Shooting Miami Commercial Establishment Security Guard Officer Altercation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Security guard killed and several injured in Miami shootingA security guard was shot dead and a responding officer and six others suffered gunshot wounds, after an altercation early Saturday at a Miami-area "commercial establishment" broke out and a person pulled out a firearm, according to Doral Police. The suspect is dead as well. Six other bystanders were struck by gunfire and transported to area hospitals in various conditions, according to police.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

How to look up inspection reports on commercial, public pools in Houston areaSummer is approaching, which means more pool time. Parents, here's how you can check if the last time a commercial or public pool has been inspected before allowing your kids in to play.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

DC United vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks: Messi-Less Miami In TroubleMajor League Soccer odds, picks and predictions for DC United vs Inter Miami for March 16. MLS betting free picks for side, total and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Morgan Olson Chooses Rivian Skateboard For Electric Delivery VansStepvan manufacturer Morgan Olson has chosen the Rivian commercial van skateboard for is commercial delivery vans.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks: Weak Miami Back Line Gets ExposedMajor League Soccer odds, picks, and predictions for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal for March 10. MLS betting free picks for side, total, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted Walking Around Miami-Area Airport Following Raids on Homes: ReportSean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted walking around the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida following the raid of his Miami and Los Angeles homes. Footage from the airport Monday night showed the music mogul pacing back and forth in a parking lot with cell phone in hand.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »