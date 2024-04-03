Shōgun Season Finale: No Second Season, but There's a Spiritual Sequel

As Shōgun approaches the end of its season, its audience will no doubt be eager for more. Unfortunately, there won't be — the series likely won't have a second season, as it was originally conceived as a miniseries. It adapts a novel by James Clavell, which had already been adapted to television in the 1980s in a similar format, so it really couldn't go longer than its single season.

If you are looking for more epic stories set in feudal Japan, however, there's plenty to find on streaming, including a particular animated series by Netflix that feels like it was made to be Shōgun's spiritual sequel. We're talking about Blue Eye Samurai, which is set shortly after the events at the end of Shōgun. Driven by a dream of revenge against those who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan, a young warrior cuts a bloody path toward her destiny

