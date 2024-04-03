Abdallah Candies Recalls Sea Salt Almond Alligators Over Allergy Concerns

Abdallah Candies is voluntarily recalling one of its products over allergy concerns. A batch of the company’s “sea salt almond alligators,” which are chocolate-covered almonds, have the wrong ingredient label. The products mistakenly display the ingredient label used for chocolate-covered cherries, and do not disclose that the candies inside contain almonds.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” Abdallah Candies said in its recall notice. The recall applies to 8 oz. packages of sea salt almond alligators distributed between March 1 and March 29. They were sold in retail and grocery stores nationwide. The candy boxes have a label on the back that list ingredient and nutrition information. Abdallah Candies is not aware of any health incidents related to its sea salt almond alligators. Consumers are advised to destroy or return the product to its place of purchase

