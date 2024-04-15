Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Expected in Central US

WASHINGTON — Tens of millions of Americans stretching from Lincoln, Nebraska , to Baltimore could face strong thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday, with tornadoes possible in some states.
The two states could see strong tornadoes, too, while parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Virginia face a slight risk.After moving through the Great Plains, NWS says the the storm system could move into the Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley areas on Tuesday and bring “severe weather and isolated flash flooding.”
The risk of tornadoes forming Monday evening over parts of Kansas and Nebraska will increase with the development of a few, discrete supercells, NWS said. Those are the tall, anvil-shaped producers of tornadoes and hail that have a rotating, powerful updraft of wind often lasting for hours.The number of tornadoes from April 2 storms in West Virginia keeps climbing, now up to seven
Brooks said late April to the middle of May is when the strongest tornadoes that cause fatalities usually appear.
