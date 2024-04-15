Robert Kennedy Jr. Claims Trump's Campaign Asked Him to Be Vice President

FILE - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. Former President Donald Trump ’s campaign fired back Monday at Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. for claiming he had been asked to serve as Trump’s vice president .Kennedy “the most radical left candidate in the race" last week on his Truth Social account. He noted, however, the candidate is “crooked Joe Biden’s political opponent, not mine.

Kennedy on Monday took to X to rebuke Trump’s stance, claiming allies of the former president had asked him to join Trump's ticket.. “I’m soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP. I respectfully declined the offer. I am against President Trump, and President Biden can’t win. Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who actually can beat him.”, sharing a previous post denying reports Trump had asked Kennedy to join his ticket.

Kennedy originally launched his campaign as a Democratic challenger to President Joe Biden, but he switched to an Independent last fall. He recently gainedto the Iowa general election ballot, another major step in his push for the White House. Without a political party to back him, Kennedy faces an uphill battle to become eligible across all 50 states.Kennedy will be a “spoiler” candidate in November as he continues to gain momentum with voters unimpressed by the 2024 Trump-Biden rematch.

Robert Kennedy Jr. Donald Trump Campaign Vice President Opposition President Biden

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taps tech lawyer Nicole Shanahan as vice president candidateIndependent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday tapped California-based lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his U.S. vice presidential pick, bypassing better-known potential candidates like National Football League star Aaron Rodgers.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. picks tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidentShanahan, one of his top donors, was chosen after some better-known people were floated as possible choices.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims President Biden is the Biggest Threat to DemocracyRobert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on his belief that President Biden is the biggest threat to democracy on Tuesday, citing the administration's alleged efforts to censor political speech online.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Names Nicole Shanahan as Vice President PickCalifornia-based lawyer and investor Nicole Shanahan, who was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has been named as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate for his independent presidential ticket. The announcement comes as no surprise to some, as Shanahan was among the top picks for the position. Other potential candidates included NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, lawyer Tricia Lindsay, and former Gov. of Minnesota Jesse Ventura.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Fact-checking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Opinion on President BidenMultiple mainstream media outlets fact-checked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he claimed that President Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than former President Trump. Kennedy faced criticism for spreading misinformation and implicating Biden in actions taken by his administration. Prominent pundits and media personalities also criticized Kennedy for his claim.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and why is he running for president?The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates — none more so than Robert F.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »