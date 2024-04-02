Severe Storms Cause Death and Damage in Multiple States

A 46-year-old homeless woman in Oklahoma died inside a drainage pipe as storms raged in multiple states. Cleanup efforts started across the state after a strong line of storms moved through earlier in the day.

Several accounts of downed trees and power lines were reported. In other areas, homes and cars were damaged by trees, signs and billboards that were blown over by strong wind gusts.

