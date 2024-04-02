Severe storms cause power outages and possible tornadoes in multiple states

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Tuesday as severe weather roared through several states, causing at least one death and spawning possible tornadoes. In West Virginia, about 140,000 customers were without electricity Tuesday afternoon, or about 14% of all customers tracked in the state byOne of the hardest-hit areas was northeastern Oklahoma, where a strong weather system containing heavy rains produced three suspected tornadoes.
The storms were also blamed for the death of a 46-year-old homeless woman in Tulsa who died inside a drainage pipe, police said. Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson Andy Little said the woman’s boyfriend told authorities the two had gone to sleep at the entrance of the drainage pipe and were awakened by the flood waters. National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Darby said up to 1.5 inches (
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »