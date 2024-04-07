Seth Meyers Criticizes Biden for Failure to Achieve Ceasefire in Gaza

NBC's late-night host Seth Meyers expresses concern over the possibility of a Trump victory in November. He criticizes President Joe Biden for failing to fulfill his promise of a ceasefire in Gaza , which is causing Democrats in key swing states to feel alienated. Meyers highlights the contradiction of Biden expressing frustration with Netanyahu's handling of the war while providing more weapons to support it against the wishes of the majority of Americans.

He also mentions Biden's promise of a ceasefire, which Meyers witnessed firsthand. Meyers urges Biden to take action by stopping funding and weapons and calling for a ceasefire, as this is what a majority of Americans, including protesting Democrats in battleground states, want. Meyers specifically refers to Michigan and Wisconsin, which have significant Arab and Muslim populations that supported Biden in the previous election but are now angry with his Israel policies, leading to protest votes during the primaries

Seth Meyers Biden Trump Ceasefire Gaza Democrats Swing States Weapons Funding Contradiction Michigan Wisconsin Arab Muslim Protest Votes Primaries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Late-Night Host Seth Meyers Panics Over Biden's Failure to Achieve Ceasefire in GazaNBC’s Seth Meyers expresses concern over a potential Trump victory due to President Biden's inability to fulfill his promise of a ceasefire in Gaza. Meyers criticizes Biden for sending more weapons to support the war despite claiming frustration with Netanyahu's handling of it. He urges Biden to take action and call for a ceasefire, as it is what a majority of Americans, including protesting Democrats in battleground states, want.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Seth Meyers Panics: Biden Risks Losing to Trump without Ceasefire in GazaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Seth Meyers Mocks Sean Hannity's Latest Biden Obsession In Hilarious SupercutJosie is an assignment editor at HuffPost. She is an Australian journalist based in London, and covers a wide range of subjects, with a focus on trending news about politics, media and pop culture.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Seth Meyers says rumors of Lorne Michaels exiting Saturday Night Live are 'a false narrative'Seth Meyers thinks that rumors of 'Saturday Night Live' boss Lorne Michaels leaving the show are 'a false narrative.'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Seth Meyers Denies ‘False Narrative’ About Taking Over ‘SNL’ — or That Lorne Michaels Is Even LeavingSeth Meyes denies rumors that he will be taking over 'Saturday Night Live' from Lorne Michaels following the show's 50th anniversary.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Will Break Down Every ‘SNL’ Short on New PodcastSeth Meyers and The Lonely Island are launching a podcast to break down all of the comedy trio's legendary SNL digital shorts.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »