Seattle Sneaker Shop 'Re-Sole 206' Broken Into Months After Opening

Seattle 's biggest sneaker head is hurting after their shop, " Re-Sole 206 " was broken into five months after their grand opening. Takiya Ward 's roots in the Central District run deep, as she was born and raised in the area, with her grandparents also owning businesses nearby in the 70s. Despite the setback, Ward remains determined to continue telling the neighborhood's story through her creative endeavors.
In an interview with FOX 13, Ward expressed her anguish over a recent break-in that targeted her beloved business. Ward, whose dream to open a shoe customization shop became a reality, saw her aspirations dashed when thieves struck her establishment. Ward says she poured her heart, energy and time into the space in Midtown Square after getting a grant from the city to build the shop from the ground up. Since its opening in October, Re-Sole has garnered attention for its unique offerings, from customized sneakers, to repairs or restoration projects on older models to cleanup
Seattle Sneaker Shop Break-In Re-Sole 206 Takiya Ward Central District Business
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »