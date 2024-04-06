105-Year-Old Texas Resident Excited to Witness Total Solar Eclipse

A 105-year-old Texas resident is gearing up to see the total solar eclipse on April 8 — and it's not his first rodeo. LaVerne Biser of Fort Worth said his interest in astronomy began in high school, back in the 1930s. The umbraphile, a term referring to people who chase eclipses, spent his childhood admiring stars from his parent's Troy, Ohio, farmland in the 1920s, he told FOX 4 Dallas. 'Growing up, we were familiar with Orion’s shield, the Big Dipper … all the G5 constellations,' he said.

SKYDIVERS TO ENJOY THE APRIL 8 SOLAR ECLIPSE BY TAKING THE PLUNGE DURING TOTALITY: 'SPECIAL EVENT' He still recalls seeing the Milky Way for the first time as a child. But it wasn't until 1963 that he saw his first total solar eclipse — and he was hooked. 'You see one, you want to see them all and will do everything you can to see them,' Biser said. 'They're so beautifu

