Scientists explore method to increase growth and carotenoid content ratio of edible microalga

Scientists explore method to increase the growth and carotenoid content ratio of an edible microalga retrieved 15 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-scientists-explore-method-growth-carotenoid.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Scientists Explore Method Increase Growth Carotenoid Content Ratio Edible Microalga

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientists hack the genome of fungi to create meatScientists convert a once green fungi to red and convert it to a meaty alternative. This could open doors for sustainability.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Scientists spot a new population of killer whales in the Northeastern PacificA group of newly spotted orcas have led to scientists wonder if this group of 49 killer whales could be a new population.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Ebola: Scientists reveal a new way it replicatesScientists in Canada and the U.S. have discovered a new way in which Ebola—an often deadly virus affecting people mostly in sub-Saharan Africa—reproduces in the body.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the futureSouth Korean researchers have grown beef cells in rice grains in what they say is a major step toward achieving a sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly source of protein that could replace farmed cattle for meat.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Scientists Discover Hidden Biological Culprit Responsible for Middle-Aged ObesityScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Scientists now better understand Ebola virus replicationScientists discover key mechanism in Ebola virus replication, opening door to new treatments.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »